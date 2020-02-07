Bomb disposal squads have detonated a piece of historic ordnance just yards from the Inverness Caledonian Thistle stadium.

Supporters were prevented from collecting tickets for the Championship side’s Scottish Cup clash with Livingston tomorrow while Royal Navy explosive experts carried out a controlled explosion on the shoreline of the Moray Firth on Friday afternoon.

READ MORE: Bomb experts called to deal with unexploded German torpedo near Scapa Flow

Two members of the public reportedly discovered the device while walking on the beach before a team was scrambled from Faslane.

The nature of the unexploded ordnance (UXO) is currently unknown, but it has been speculated it could have been a historic device from nearby Fort George - which was used for military training during the Second World War.

Caley initially advised fans to steer clear of the area, but later announced Stadium Road had reopened ahead of the 5pm deadline for fans to collect briefs for the fifth round clash.

Update: The Bomb has now been exploded, Stadium Road has now been reopened and there is full access to the Caledonian Stadium and the Ticket Office.



Please remember there is a 5pm today deadline for the discounted William @ScottishCup tickets for tomorrow’s game. pic.twitter.com/mZBgotyeq6 — Official ICTFC (@ICTFC) February 7, 2020

A video posted by HM Coastguard - Highland showed crews detonating the ordnance on the deserted beach.

READ MORE: Scots island airspace to close over discovery of unexploded torpedo

A short post on their Facebook page read: “Colleagues from Faslane Navy Bomb Disposal were in Inverness today with Inverness coastguard and Police Scotland colleagues.”

“An unexploded ordnance found by members of the public was safely disposed of.”