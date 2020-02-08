A FURTHER new hotel is on its way in Glasgow after planners granted approval for a £25 million mixed-use development in Trongate, writes Scott Wright.

The project, which will include a 157-bedroom hotel with bar and roof terrace alongside retail space, will be developed on the corner of Trongate and Hutcheson Street. Existing buildings, including a former bank and retail outlets, will be demolished, as will the Oriental Bar.

It is expected that the project will bring more than 100 full-time jobs.

Planning permission for the 12-storey building has been secured by Mosaic Architecture + Design for developer Caledon Property Group.

It was the second success for Mosaic this week, after planners gave it the nod to develop a whisky bar and serviced apartments in the former Teacher Building on St Enoch Square, on behalf of Big Top Productions. Mosaic is also involved in a proposal to create a hotel in the former C&A department store on Sauchiehall Street.

Robbie Wotherspoon, director of Caledon, said: “In addition to its attractive mixed retail element, this significant development brings a much-needed hotel into the heart of the historic Merchant City and is set to be a popular and valuable addition to the city’s thriving retail and hospitality sector offerings.”

Mosaic director Stephen Mallon said: “We look forward to leading the delivery team to construct the property through the next phase of this landmark development for the city on a very important site adjacent to the Grade A listed former bank building on the corner of Trongate and Glassford Street, which houses residential apartments and a Café Nero, that we successfully refurbished two years ago for the same client.

“We are confident that this development will be a positive addition to the skyline of Glasgow, fill an important part of Trongate and help revitalise this historically important area of the Merchant City, which will undergo significant change in the years to come.”