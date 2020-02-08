It has been the major success story of the alcohol industry in recent years. Once thought of as a drink for the older generation, now you will find that gin, be it pink, flavoured or colour changing, has become one of the most popular spirits in the country. There have been no shortage of bars leaping on the bandwagon, to offer up drinks to connoisseurs, but where are the best places to go in Scotland? We’ve narrowed it down to 10 of the best.

1. Gin 71, Glasgow

71 Renfield Street, Glasgow (there is a second branch in Virginia Court in Merchant City)

0141 353 2959

Open every day, 5pm-midnight

It certainly does what it says on the tin. Gin 71, which can be found in elegantly tiled surroundings in a Victorian building in Renfield Street, offers its guests a choice of at least 71 different gins. They are sourced from the world over, with the menu breaking the gins down by region to stop guests becoming overwhelmed by the sheer range on offer. The gins are also sub-categorised by flavour profile: think fruity, floral, pink, foraged, spiced, citrus and adventurous. Price-wise, it isn’t particularly cheap, but bear in mind that each gin is served as a double measure and that the charge includes a premium mixer and a garnish. Want to really get value for money? Why not try the Portobello Navy Strength, which comes in at an eye-watering 57% ABV.

www.gin71.com

2. Angels' Share, Inverness

4-6 Ness Walk, Inverness

01463 214443

Open Sunday-Friday, 5pm-late, Saturday, 1pm-late

It has only been open since last summer, but Angels' Share is proving to be a welcome addition to the nightlife scene in Inverness. As well as local spirits and speciality cocktails, the bar also offers a special gin tasting experience. It costs £25 a head and includes a talk on the history of gin, from your personal bartender, a tasting of two premium gins, plus the chance to make your own gin and tonic infusion. Participants then head behind the bar to make their own French Martini, which will be expertly judged on a variety of factors. A prize is then awarded to the winner, and a forfeit to the loser.

www.angelsshareinverness.co.uk

3. 56 North, Edinburgh

2 West Crosscauseway, Edinburgh

0131 662 8860

Open every day, 11am-1am

With its own micro-distillery producing gin, a quality G&T is almost guaranteed at 56 North. But if you don't fancy trying some of their own South Loch Gin, there is a vast drinks menu that includes hundreds of brands of gin broken down by category. Each of the 36 different flavour profiles have several different choices within it – so even the fussiest of drinkers should be able to find something that suits them. There are also a range of ‘gin experiences’ that include tastings, cocktail classes or pairings with cheese.

www.fiftysixnorth.co.uk

4. The Venue, Perth

38 St Johns Street, Perth

01738 248338

Open Monday-Wednesday, 10am- 2am, Thursday 10am-3am, Friday and Saturday 10am-3am, Sunday 12pm-2am

With more than 300 different gins, The Venue prides itself on being Perth’s only speciality gin bar. The staff will talk you through their sizeable range to help you choose the gin brand best suited to your tastes, and they will happily rustle you up cocktails made with real care and passion. Even the menu itself is peppered with "interesting gin facts and history", ensuring you will leave knowing more about the spirit than you did when you first came in. Provided that you don’t drink too much and forget it all…

5. Stirling Distillery, Stirling

The Old Smiddy, Lower Castle Hill, Stirling

01786 596 496

Open every day, 10am-6pm

Where better to enjoy a gin cocktail than in the place where the raw spirit was created? That is exactly what is on offer at Stirling Distillery, which boasts an enviable location at the foot of the city’s castle. Guests can take a tour of the distillery itself, learning about the colourful history of the building as well as the gin itself, before finishing with a drink in the in-house bar. You can try the 55% ABV Battle Strength, or one of the flavoured gin liqueurs, but our favourite is the original Stirling Gin. With notes of basil, citrus peel and Stirlingshire nettles, it stands up well beside any mixer.

www.stirlinggin.co.uk

6. The Tippling House, Aberdeen

4 Belmont Street, Aberdeen

Open Sunday-Thursday, 4pm-2am, Friday, 4pm-3am, Saturday, 1pm-3pm

This stylish, subterranean bar is one of the coolest in Aberdeen. Their cocktails are excellent, with a menu full of kooky creations but there are also plenty of options for those who prefer a classic G&T. The gin list changes every 2-3 months to keep things fresh, but if you can’t decide which to order then the menu helpfully lists each staff member’s favourite drink.

www.thetipplinghouse.com

7. The Allison Arms, Glasgow

720 Pollokshaws Road, Strathbungo, Glasgow

0141 423 1661

Open every day, 11am-midnight (opens at 12.30pm on Sundays)

In the midst of a trendy revival of Shawlands and Strathbungo, the Allison Arms seems decidedly traditional at first glance. But although it looks like a classic ‘old man’s pub’, it offers an extensive range of gins that would put even city-centre bars to shame. With a particular focus on local spirits, the varied choice of gins has been partly responsible for the eclectic clientele that now visits the Allison Arms. But unlike some of the other pubs in the area, this increased audience has not come at the expense of loyal customers – meaning that the pub is a real broad church and a bit of a social hub at the weekends. Particularly during their infamous Saturday night karaoke sessions…

8. Gallery 48, Dundee

48 Westport, Dundee

01382 225666

Open every day, 12pm-10pm

The gin at Gallery 48 is excellent, but it isn’t all that the venue has to offer. Providing a workshop environment and a gallery that promotes the work of local artists, the team at Gallery 48 are also building a reputation for their delightful tapas food. But if it is gin you want, there’s a range of both big brands and lesser-known producers to choose from, all at a reasonable price.

www.gallery48.co.uk

9. The Jolly Botanist, Edinburgh

256-260 Morrison Street, Edinburgh

0131 228 5596

Open Sunday-Thursday, 10am-12am and Friday and Saturday until 1am

There are more than 75 gin brands at the Jolly Botanist, from recognisable favourites like Beefeater and Bombay Sapphire to the lesser-seen Death’s Door. All have been paired with a particular tonic and garnish to highlight their flavour. You can also browse the extensive range of cocktails or food, with the indulgent sharing boards proving to be the perfect accompaniment to a G&T (or four).

www.thejollybotanist.co.uk

10. The Finnieston, Glasgow

1125 Argyle Street, Finnieston, Glasgow

0141 222 2884

Open Monday-Thursday, 11am-12am, Friday 11am-1am, Saturday, 10am-1am and Sunday, 10am-12am

Take a walk through Finnieston from one month to the next, and you will likely notice a raft of trendy new bars or venues that have changed hands. In comparison to some of its neighbours, then, The Finnieston is a seasoned old-timer, having occupied 1125 Argyle Street since back in 2011. Its owners describe the venue as Glasgow’s "first gin cocktail bar", with a choice of over 60 brands on its shelves. Each has been carefully sourced and paired with a premium mixer, but you can also try one of their delicate cocktails, with six different types of Martini. The staff are knowledgeable, too, as The Finnieston organises frequent training to ensure the bartenders are up to date on all things gin.

www.thefinniestonbar.com