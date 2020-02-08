An online petition calling for the BBC to reinstate Michael Stewart has had over 5,000 signatures in 48 hours.

The petition was launched after the Sportscene co-presenter was dropped indefinitely by the broadcaster following comments he made about Rangers PR chief Jim Traynor.

The former Hearts and Hibs midfielder made comments about Traynor on Sportsound on Monday night, leading to an apology from the BBC. He has not appeared on any BBC programmes since the comments, with a petition launched to call for the corporation to reinstate Stewart amassing just over 5,000 signatures.

The change.org petition reads: "This is a petition to have Michael Stewart reinstated with immediate effect on all BBC projects he has been recently working on.

READ MORE: Michael Stewart dropped from all BBC sports shows while talks are held in Rangers rant row

"As the BBC is funded by licence payers, it is not right to have someone taken off the air for speaking their mind with all valid and truthful points & comments."

The Beeb issued a statement yesterday that read: "Our editorial guidelines were not adhered to on Sportsound on Monday and we’re still in discussions to ensure there’s no repeat of that in future.

"While those discussions continue, Michael Stewart will not appear on any of our sports programmes."

READ MORE: Michael Stewart dropped from BBC commentary over Jim Traynor comments

According to reports, Stewart was due to commentate on Hearts' 3-2 defeat at home to Killie on Wednesday night but was axed earlier that day. He instead worked as a pundit on BT Sports covering Celtic v Motherwell.