Celtic legends Henrik Larsson, Chris Sutton and John Hartson will all feature at an event at the SSE Hydro.
An Unforgettable Evening with Larsson, Sutton and Hartson takes place on May 4 with tickets going on sale on February 14 at 10am.
While details of the event are not fully known as of yet, there is an option for pre-sale with tickets ranging from £28.40 - £62.45 (inc admin fee).
More details can be found on the official site
