Two men have been killed after the car they were in smashed into a tree.

The 39-year-old driver of the Black Ford S-Max and his 36-year-old passenger were both found to be dead at the scene.

They had been travelling on the B970 road near Inverdruie, Aviemore, when their car came off the road and collided with a tree.

Emergency services were called after the accident, which happened at about 11.45pm on Friday February 7, and the road was closed for about eight hours while investigations were carried out.

Police Scotland are also appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Alasdair Mackay, of Highland and Islands road policing, said: “Our thoughts are with the families of the men involved and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the crash.

“The road has a number of residential houses and businesses nearby and I would ask anyone who may have seen anything to get in contact with police.

“Although late at night, this is a busy road and I am appealing to anyone who has any information to come forward.

“I would also urge those with dashcam footage that may help with our investigation to get in contact with police.”