A number of people have been shot in an incident in north-eastern Thailand, police and local media said. 

It is thought at least 10 have been killed when a soldier went on a rampage at Terminal 21 shopping mall on Saturday in the city of Korat, north-east of Bangkok.

The gunman has been named as Corporal Jakrapanth Thomma who is stationed at the Surathamphitak military camp.

Authorities say he remains at large after an incident in Nakhon Ratchasima. It is though he remains close to the shopping centre. 

Graphic video footage and images on social media show several people lying on the ground bleeding in the car park, while others show an explosion at the mall.