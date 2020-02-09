BLOCKBUSTER! The name of the former video rental chain must have brought back many memories for decent readers of a certain vintage.

It came up in the news this week after the Westminster Culture Secretary, Nicky Morgan, said the BBC could suffer the same fate as that business if it did not, so to say, get with the programme.

Blockbuster used to have 9,000 stores in the 1990s. Now, in 20-whatever it is, there remains just one, in a place called Bend, Oregon. Round there, it stays afloat through a combination of loyal customers and nostalgic tourists.

Nostalgia isn’t always warm and fuzzy, and my memory of Blockbuster is that there was always something cold and unwelcoming about the stores. In addition, while they promised a decent evening’s entertainment, they rarely delivered.

To be fair, you’d need a warehouse the size of Wales to encompass all choices of movie. But my nearest Blockbuster was the size of a newsagent’s and, back in yon day, I’d scour the shelves with increasing desperation until coming away with the same old thing: some episodes of Friends.

Now, on yonder internet, I can source the least known and gloomiest of Ingmar Bergman’s films in seconds. And, after just two or three weeks, the DVDs arrive (I’m currently in the fourth week, come to think of it, of waiting for season four of Swedish-Danish series The Bridge; didn’t notice the delivery time; and it’ll probably be in Croatian with Portugese subtitles; or only playable in Tibet).

Of course, some of you are probably beyond even DVDs now, streaming programmes on increasingly peculiar devices. I’ve done this through many of the providers – Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Spotify for music – but slowly drifted back to DVDs and CDs, as I did with real books after Kindle. The real world always wins!

And, in reality, Blockbuster was always a mixed experience, even if video, as such, offered us some control of our choice of viewing. It seemed so cutting-edge, and the assistants were sometimes nerdy, rather like those in real ale shops (never engage; always a mistake; and the beer they recommend is always puke).

So Blockbuster’s grisly fate has been dangled before the BBC, which is under pressure to adopt a Netflix/Amazon-style subscription system, which will be a fat lot of use if it works out at roughly the same price as the current licence at around £13 a month.

Netflix and Amazon are cheaper but, while increasingly they make their own series, they’re mainly recyclers of movies. The Beeb currently offers so much more: weather forecasts and so forth.

An idea gaining ground is to have a a low fee for just the basics such as the news, and larger subscriptions if you want various series and documentaries. That might work, depending on how much choice you get, such as being able to opt for a non-woke version of Radio 4, which would just leave Gardeners’ Question Time.

It’s a shame for the BBC. Once, most folk had a warm, fuzzy feeling for it, as should be natural for anything comforting and responsible, characteristics that only the state can provide. But the Beeb is often neither comforting nor responsible now. It displays all the shortcomings of modern organisation: huge salaries, too many managers, a stultifying bureaucracy and a metropolitan world view.

Alas, we cannot rewind history, otherwise few of us would be here today. Time waits for no medium. We can’t even put life on pause to gather our wits. It’s all fast forward, I’m afraid. And you never, ever get to the credits.

Excitement? What a horror!

OF the many scores of videos I rented from Blockbuster, I’m guessing none was a horror movie. Let me rewind there: I didn’t mind Jaws at the pictures and, generally speaking, I’ve no problem with films that depict animals fighting back against humans.

My ideal movie probably involves baby seals destroying Canada, or whales flattening Norway. But, as a rule, I’m no fan of horror movies. ET still gives me nightmares.

As mentioned before, I deplore modern “thriller” series that depict awful things happening to women and, before ordering The Bridge (to learn more about the culture and art of Sweden), checked this wouldn’t be so. There are grisly deaths, I understand, but not just of women, as so often happens in films where the writer and leading actors are feminists.

Finnish researchers found that people watch horror films because they stimulate part of the brain that causes excitement. To be honest, I couldn’t follow the entire explanation but, suffice to say, it was right neural.

It’s still no excuse. We shouldn’t be watching films for thrills, but for education and aesthetic appreciation. Excitement is the cause of most of the world’s ills. In any decent society, it would be banned.

Shoot that antisyzygy

THE majority of films in western culture involve the hero punching the bad guy in the face or tentacle. And yet, if anyone punches someone in real life, they go to prison and are shunned by society.

It’s very odd, particularly when educated opinion often holds such views about a light jab but argues for nuclear weapons that would incinerate millions of children.

Now, here’s a word that makes me apoplectic: “antisyzygy”. This is partly because my first attempts to check the spelling on Google just now weren’t even recognised, but mainly because I just hate it, and have done so since the 1980s when it kept cropping up in left-wing nationalist circles.

It refers to dualities of opinion held by the same person, and is often preceded by “Caledonian”. But how much more might it apply to clergymen of the Russian Orthodox Church blessing weapons of mass destruction? One missile was even called “Satan”.

A church commission is now recommending the practice be barred. But what sort of Christian clergymen could do this in the first place? Given Jesus’s teachings, it must have been a man of the cloth ear. Or someone whose heid was rammed with the antisyzygy.