11,500 people have so far signed a petition calling for BBC to reinstate pundit Michael Stewart.

The petition was launched after the BBC dropped the pundit following comments he made about Rangers PR chief Jim Traynor on Sportsound.

A live apology was already read out by Sportsound host Kenny McIntyre the day after the incident saying on air: "Before we get to tonight's topics we apologise to James Traynor for the discussion on Sportsound last night.

"It was not fair and balanced and he did not have the opportunity to respond.

"On this occasion, we did not adhere to our editorial values and standards and we have reminded those concerned of their responsibility to follow our guidelines while working for the BBC."

Stewart has not appeared on air for the BBC since, however, more than 11,000 people have called for the BBC to reinstate Stewart following a petition that launched on Friday.

The change.org petition reads: "This is a petition to have Michael Stewart reinstated with immediate effect on all BBC projects he has been recently working on.

"As the BBC is funded by licence payers. It is not right to have someone taken off the air for speaking their mind with all valid and truthful points & comments."

The size of the petition has more than doubled with just under 5,000 signatures on Saturday morning.