The Westminster Government are to launch a campaign aimed at bolstering support for the Union following a series of polls suggesting a narrow majority in support for Scottish independence.
The Scotsman reports that the campaign will include cinema adverts as well as billboards, radio, print adverts and social media posts in a bid to bolster support for the Union. it will set out to highlight success in areas such as sport, culture and more that the UK have achieved together.
Although the campaign is in its early stages, reports suggest that as much as £5m could be ploughed into the showreel for the Union.
The aims of the campaign are to match the impact of recent SNP videos widely shared on social media.
A Scottish Tory source said that the party faced a battle to convince voters of the risk of giving the SNP another term in office in 2021 saying: “The risk is that people think it’s OK to vote SNP even if they’re calling for indyref2, because Boris will stop it,” We’re going to have to raise the stakes.”
“We’ve learned a lot from the general election campaign,” they added. “It will be gloves off in 2021.”
The last poll on Scottish independence, from Panelbase put Yes support at 52% - up five percentage points from a previous study.
The poll commissioned by the Scot Goes Pop blog with the help of a crowdfunder and conducted between January 28 and 31, also says that pro-independence parties are on course to take 57% of the seats at Holyrood at next year's elections.
