A British man has tested positive for coronavirus in Majorca, the government in the Balearic Islands said.
His wife and two daughters have tested negative and are asymptomatic.
The health ministry said the study of cases that may have had contact with the man has already begun.
The Balearics’ regional health authority said in a statement: “The results have confirmed the man admitted to Son Espases Hospital on Friday does have coronavirus.
“His wife and two daughters have tested negative and are asymptomatic at present.
“A study of other people who could have come into contact with the man has begun.”
