A fourth patient has tested positive for coronavirus in England.

The new case is a known contact of a previously confirmed UK case, and it has been confirmed the virus was passed on in France.

Chief medical officer Professor Chris Witty said experts in England are continueing to trace patient contacts from the UK cases, and say support is being provided for the affected patient.

They are currently being treated in a specialist NHS centre at the Royal Free Hospital in London.

It comes after a British dad-of-two was confirmed to have contracted the virus in Majorca.

His wife and two daughters tested negative and are asymptomatic.

"The NHS is extremely well prepared to manage these cases and treat them, and we are working quickly to identify any further contacts the patient has had," said Professor Witty. "This patient followed NHS advice by self-isolating rather than going to A&E.

"Experts at Public Health England continue to work hard tracing patient contacts from the UK cases.

"They successfully identified this individual and ensured the appropriate support was provided."