Edinburgh Waverley station has reportedly been closed to travellers as Storm Ciara makes its way across the country.

Scotland's busiest station was forced to close its doors to all non-ScotRail passengers at around 11am today amid widespread travel disruption causing overcrowding on platforms and the main concourse.

Reports online suggest commuters and travellers are not being allowed through the gates of the station, with many reporting police standing guard outside.

⚠️Severe disruption at #Edinburgh Waverley Station today due to adverse weather conditions.



Best advice is not to travel today.



If you need us:



📱 #TextBTP - 61016

☎️ Call BTP - 0800 40 50 40

🚔Emergency - 999@ScotRail @LNER @AvantiWestCoast @CrossCountryUK @TPEassist pic.twitter.com/C2mhC8mV7i — BTP East Scot (@BTPEastScot) February 9, 2020

LIVE BLOG: Latest travel advice across Scotland as Storm Ciara batters country

Rail providers are warning customers to avoid travelling in and out of the station.

However, ScotRail say the station is 'still open if you are travelling with ScotRail'.

⛔️ #LNERUpdate Please DO NOT TRAVEL unless absolutely necessary. #Edinburgh Waverley station is currently closed to new customers arriving due to overcrowding. Tickets will be valid all day tomorrow.



ℹ️ https://t.co/OmFNCx20Bz — London North Eastern Railway (@LNER) February 9, 2020

British Transport Police has been approached for comment.

It comes as weather warnings are in force across the UK, with Storm Ciara bringing high winds and heavy rain to southern Scotland and England.

Source: Russell Roberts

Cross-country trains and services travelling to England are suffering disruptions and cancellations, with services throughout Scotland suffering heavy delays.

READ MORE: Man City v West Ham postponed as Storm Ciara hits sporting fixtures

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said on Sunday morning: “The Met Office is telling us that we are facing a prolonged period of adverse weather, with Storm Ciara bringing strong winds and rain to most of Scotland this weekend.

“We’re also being told to expect snow and high winds throughout Monday and on Tuesday morning, so there is the potential for significant disruption on the trunk road network, as well as other modes of transport.

“It’s important that people check the latest information before they set off, drive to the conditions and follow Police Scotland travel advice.”