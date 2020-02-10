THEY are the eagle-eyed wardens who have kept children safe around for 67 years and become a familiar fixture around our schools.

Lollipop men and women were first introduced in London to enable policemen, who had previously run patrols, to perform other duties.

Now it is feared they are fast becoming a relic of the past as their numbers slump, with campaigners fearing it is compromising the safety of children.

New figures show that one in six lollipop men and women have been axed over eight years in Scotland.

Some 163 school crossing patrol personnel have disappeared in Scotland between 2009/10 and 2017/18 as councils across the country have felt the financial pinch, according to data produce by the GMB union.

During the summer, Moray Council became the first of Scotland's 32 local authorities to completely scrap its school crossing patrols, as part of a programme of savings.

Cutting all 28 lollipop men and women posts was aimed at to shave £120,000 off its spending.

School crossing patrol officer, lollipop man of the year, Albert Mayfield, UK, 20th January 1975. (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images).

And it meant that from June 28, 2019 almost 12,000 school pupils in the area had to navigate busy roads without the help of patrol officers.

The council's online message to parents confirming the budget decision states: "Parents are reminded that they are responsible for ensuring their child's safety on their whole journey to and from school."

Joshua Harris, director of campaigns for Brake, the road safety charity called for greater safety measures to protect children going to school.

“Lollipop people provide a vital service, helping children cross roads safely on their way to school and offering a friendly face that encourages walking and cycling," he said. "Cuts to council funding are impacting on the safety of our roads and the loss of lollipop people is a troubling sign of this trend. The safety of children should not be compromised and we need to see more investment in safe routes to school, with 20mph speed limits and safe segregated space to walk and cycle.”

Details of the Scottish cuts have come as the GMB union warned that Great Britain has lost more than 2,000 lollipop men and women during the eight years.

In a survey of local authorities, the union found that in 2009/10 there were 7,128 employed by councils across England, Scotland and Wales and by 2017/18 that had dipped to just 5,047 – a drop of 2,081.

In Scotland there were 770 school patrol officers in 2017/18 down from 933 eight year previously but the level of cuts has not been as sharp as has been felt in other parts of Britain.

Rehana Azam, GMB national secretary said: “Ten years of brutal Tory austerity have left scars right across our society - and now it's got to the point where our kids aren't even safe walking home from school.

"No parent wants to get the call that their child has been involved in an accident, but that's the risk council's are taking because they are so cash-strapped.

Seventy-four-year-old Nkosana Mdikane of Dumbarton was banned from dancing with his giant lollipop and giving school kids high fives last year

"Austerity is a choice but councils have been left with no choice but to make savings.

"Our public services need proper funding, so they can rebuild from the ruins left by a decade of savage cuts."

Official figures show that the number of children injured while out walking in Scotland has more than halved over the same period. In 2018 there were 831 child pedestrian casualties, while in 2018 there were 334.

But Sustrans - which promotes safe walking and cycling networks across the UK - has previously indicated that this may be because the number of children walking to school has fallen dramatically. It has been campaigning for children to walk or cycle to reduce congestion and pollution around the school gates saying it will also help their mental and physical health.

Nearly half of children they surveyed in 2010 wanted to cycle to school but only four in 100 were allowed to.

Meanwhile by 2050 it is predicted that 70% of girls and 55% of boys will be overweight or obese, while Sustrans says that a short walk each day is easy, free and good for the health.

Although accident rates are falling, more child and adult pedestrians are injured in road traffic accidents in deprived areas compared with more affluent areas.

Mary Hunt made history when she became Britain’s first lollipop lady on 21 September, 1937. But at the time she was a one-off, as the Second World War put paid to a nationwide scheme.

It was not until May 1953 that lollipop ladies, or crossing patrols as they are now known, first had their powers to stop traffic enshrined in the School Crossing Patrol Act.

The earliest lollipops were red and black rectangles, with "Stop, Children Crossing" printed on them.

The round lollipop seen today was introduced in the 1960s while in 1974 the uniform changed to the familiar yellow coat.

The 'lollipop man' term was first coined by ventriloquist John Bouchier, who visited schools nationwide with his dummy Charlie to promote the scheme.

In 2000, a change in the law gave responsibility for patrols to councils and removed the legal requirement to provide them.

Under UK law it is an offence for a motorist not to stop when signalled to do so by a patroller. The Transport Act 2000 changed the law so that a patroller had the authority to stop the traffic for any pedestrian.