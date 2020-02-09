SCOTTISH football chief Neil Doncaster is to have talks on Monday with a leading member of a Westminster group probing the game's gambling problem.

Ronnie Cowan, the SNP MP and vice-chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Gambling Related Harm is expected to tell the SPFL chief executive that he should guard against a looming “gambling and mental health crisis” in the sport.

He believes that the Scottish football governing body is responsible for protecting young supporters from the “normalisation” of betting in football.

Brian Rice (below), the Hamilton Academical manager, revealed last month that he had reported his gambling addiction to the Scottish FA and had breached the governing body’s gambling rules in each of the past five seasons.

Betting companies are among the biggest sponsors and advertisers in the game despite the lives of thousands of fans also being impacted.

Mr Cowan, who is vice-chair of the all-party parliamentary group on gambling-related harm, said: “It’s clear the behaviour of the bookmakers pursuing vulnerable gamblers is prevalent throughout ­football.

“The normalisation of ­gambling through the ­sponsorship of football leagues, cups and logos on shirts is evidence of such behaviour.

“I will be asking the chief executive of the SPFL if he considers young boys and girls playing football and the effect ­gambling ­advertising has on them.

A SPFL spokesman said: “Neil Doncaster will meet with Ronnie Cowan MP tomorrow and looks forward to an open and productive discussion.”

Mr Rice was banned from the dugout for 10 matches at the end of last month after admitting breaching Scottish FA gambling rules.

But only five of them will be served immediately, with the rest suspended for good behaviour until summer 2021.

Mr Rice, who became Accies head coach in January 2019, described it as a "lapse" in a statement on his club's website in which Hamilton say they have co-operated fully with the association throughout the investigation period.