Storm Ciara: Travel disruption continues with snow and ice forecast

Scotland's weather: Storm Ciara continues to cause disruption with snow and ice forecast

By Stephen Mcilkenny

Last updated:

    Travel disruption is expected to continue following Storm Ciara with snow and ice forecast for much of Scotland.

