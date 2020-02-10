Poultry farmers in Scotland have been urged to boost security after a case of bird flu was confirmed.
The National Farmers Union (NFU) Scotland said the virus, thought to have been contracted from wild birds, was found in Scotland last week.
Among recommended measures to promote biosecurity are cleaning and disinfecting vehicles and equipment that have come into contact with poultry and fencing off flocks to separate them from wild birds.
In a statement, NFU Scotland said: “Urgent message for poultry keepers.
“Low pathogenic Avian Influenza (AI), thought to have been contracted from wild birds, was confirmed in a Scottish free range laying flock at the end of last week.
“Please ensure highest levels of biosecurity at this time.”
In December, all 27,000 birds at a commercial poultry farm in Suffolk were culled after a number were found to have the H5 strain of avian flu, identified as “low pathogenic”.
