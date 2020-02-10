VOTERS must be allowed to throw out "unacceptable" MSPs like Derek Mackay without having to wait years for an election, the leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats has said.

Willie Rennie has urged Holyrood’s Standards Committee to create a recall mechanism in the wake of the disgraced finance secretary’s resignation.

Mr Mackay, 42, resigned on the eve of last week’s budget after the Scottish Sun revealed he sent 270 social media messages to a 16-year-old schoolboy.

After contacting him out of the blue without knowing his age, Mr Mackay called the boy "cute", invited him to dinner and asked him to keep their conversations secret.

Opposition MSPs called it "grooming".

Mr Mackay has faced growing calls to resign as the MSP for Renfrewshire North and West, but there is nothing to force him out.

Westminster created a recall system for errant MPs in 2015 in the wake of the expenses scandal.

If more than 10 per cent of an MP’s constituents sign a recall petition, it triggers a byelection.

However there is no Holyrood equivalent.

The Standards Committee looked at the idea in 2018 after SNP childcare minister Mark McDonald quit after inappropriate texts to a party colleagues in , but the committee ultimately rejected it.

Mr Rennie has now written to the Committee urging them to finally get behind the idea.

He said: “There is merit in looking at this again.

“It is an ongoing issue and we shouldn't let it drop.

“I want MSPs to know that serious and harmful behaviour could lead to the ultimate sanction of them losing their job.

“At the moment voters are helpless when faced with unacceptable conduct such as Derek Mackay using the offer of parliamentary receptions to try to befriend a teenager."