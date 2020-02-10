A plane was inspected at Glasgow Airport after it was believed to have been struck by lightning this morning as Storm Ciara sweeps across Scotland.

British Airways confirmed that they carried out an inspection on an aircraft after they believed the plane was struck, but that their services remained largely uninterrupted as a result of the incident.

While relatively common in the industry, the plane was delayed as a result of the safety checks and worsening weather at Heathrow.

In a statement, BA said: "The flight landed safely and will undergo a thorough inspection before returning to service.

"The safety and security of our customers and crew is always our priority."

The airline also confirmed that the check was carried out as part of their protocol and that the plane had been cleared for service.

While a number of flights have been cancelled at Edinburgh Airport, disruption due to weather conditions has been at a minimum at Glasgow Airport.

The majority of flights have left the Glasgow as scheduled with the knock-on effect from yesterday’s weather impacting airports down south more than those in Scotland.

85 flights have been cancelled at Edinburgh Airport according to Flight Radar with 472 flights cancelled at Heathrow Airport, 333 at Gatwick, 101 in Birmingham and 74 in Manchester.

A spokesman for Edinburgh Airport said: “The airport is open and is continuing to see flights arrive and depart.

"Passengers who are travelling should contact their airlines for the latest flight information and give themselves plenty of time to get to the airport.”

High winds continue to disrupt ferry and rail services with a yellow weather warning for wind and heavy snow in place for much of Scotland until Wednesday.

The Met Office have warned that there may be more travel disruption with conditions likely to cause havoc with ferry rail and air travel.

Drivers are being urged to plan ahead and take caution with icy conditions likely.

A number of routes are also blocked for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges as a result of the 80mph winds in places.