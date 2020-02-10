NICOLA Sturgeon is facing fresh questions over her judgment after it emerged an SNP Brexit Day stunt she promoted is being investigated by the Belgian Police.

The First Minister suggested the European Commission had “left a light on” for Scotland on January 31 after she tweeted a picture of a “Europe loves Scotland” projection on the Berlaymont building in Brussels.

She wrote: “The EU Commission building in Brussels tonight (and if you look carefully you’ll see that they do appear to have left a light on for us!)”.

However, it later emerged that the light show was arranged and paid for by the SNP and had nothing to do with the Commission.

It was put on by Edinburgh-based Double Take Projections.

The European Commission has now confirmed the matter is with the police.

The Scottish Tories said the SNP were causing Scotland "significant embarrassment at home and abroad".

The news is particularly awkward for Ms Sturgeon as she is in Brussels today meeting members of the Commission.

The EU Commission building in Brussels tonight (and if you look carefully you’ll see that they do appear to have left a light on for us!) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿❤️🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/KMmUvJsKn4 — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) January 31, 2020

She is already facing questions about her judgment after the resignation of disgraced finance secretary Derek Mackay for pestering a 16-year-old schoolboy.

Ms Sturgeon let Mr Mackay resign, rather than sacking him, and so let him hold on to a £12,000 severance payment for loss of ministerial office.

At its weekly briefing media this morning, the EU Commission said the projection had been “taken up” with the Belgian police by its security team.

She said: “It had nothing to do with us and it was simply a matter for the Belgian police.”

She added it was not the content of the message itself that is an issue, but the “procedure” for projecting it on the Berlaymont building.

She said: “We are not in the business of being requested or granting authorisation for people outside projecting messages on our building.”

The Commission's comments were reported by the Sun's Brussels correspondent.

Scottish Conservative chief whip Maurice Golden said: “It’s no surprise Nicola Sturgeon’s pointless stunt has ended up on the desk of Belgian police.

“Quite why the SNP thought it would get away with this virtual graffiti is a mystery.

“Yet again, the nationalists are causing Scotland significant embarrassment at home and abroad.”

The SNP said it had been made aware of the Commission’s comments and would respond later.