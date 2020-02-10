Comedian Fred MacAulay has admitted he was ‘lucky’ to walk away from a terrifying motorway crash with bruised ribs after sharing images of the aftermath on social media.

In a Twitter post, the presenter thanked emergency crews who rushed to his aid following the collision on the A9 last Tuesday.

This is going to be a better week than last week. A9. Tuesday morning. My thanks to emergency services and A&E.

Walked away with bruised ribs. pic.twitter.com/BnOOD22Uoc — Fred MacAulay (@fredmacaulay) February 10, 2020

Images show the 63-year-old’s Land Rover Discovery mangled by the incident, with the front bumper destroyed, tyres burst and the wing mirrors hanging by a thread.

The airbags were also set off by the collision, but MacAulay confirmed he was mostly unhurt.

No other details of the collision have been shared, however Police Scotland confirmed they attended a two-car collision on the A9 northbound near Dunblane on the same morning.

A spokeswoman added three Scottish Fire and Rescue Service appliances were sent to the scene, while two people involved were treated by the Scottish Ambulance Service.