Comedian Fred MacAulay has admitted he was ‘lucky’ to walk away from a terrifying motorway crash with bruised ribs after sharing images of the aftermath on social media.
In a Twitter post, the presenter thanked emergency crews who rushed to his aid following the collision on the A9 last Tuesday.
This is going to be a better week than last week. A9. Tuesday morning. My thanks to emergency services and A&E.— Fred MacAulay (@fredmacaulay) February 10, 2020
Walked away with bruised ribs. pic.twitter.com/BnOOD22Uoc
Images show the 63-year-old’s Land Rover Discovery mangled by the incident, with the front bumper destroyed, tyres burst and the wing mirrors hanging by a thread.
The airbags were also set off by the collision, but MacAulay confirmed he was mostly unhurt.
He joked: “This is going to be a better week than last week. A9. Tuesday morning. My thanks to emergency services and A&E. Walked away with bruised ribs.”
No other details of the collision have been shared, however Police Scotland confirmed they attended a two-car collision on the A9 northbound near Dunblane on the same morning.
A spokeswoman added three Scottish Fire and Rescue Service appliances were sent to the scene, while two people involved were treated by the Scottish Ambulance Service.
