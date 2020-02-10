A schoolboy has been charged with alleged racist chants following the Old Firm in December.
Police confirmed the 12-year-old has been reported following the incident during the Scottish Premiership clash between Celtic and Rangers on Sunday, December 29.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police Scotland can confirm that a 12-year-old boy has been charged and reported in relation to racist chants directed at a Rangers player at the Celtic v Rangers SPFL match on Sunday, December 29."
The Glasgow Times understands the player targeted was Alfredo Morelos.
Rangers won the match 2-1 courtesy of goals from Ryan Kent and Nikola Katic.
Superintendent Mark Sutherland, of Greater Glasgow Division, added: “Abuse of any form is completely unacceptable and Police Scotland will continue to rigorously investigate any reports of abuse we receive and bring those responsible before the relevant authorities.
He added: "We would remind the public that, as the person charged is below the age of 18, he cannot be named or identified for legal reasons as per the Criminal Procedure (Scotland) Act 1995."
