Two men convicted of human trafficking have been ordered to pay back more than £100,000 of profits made from their exploits.

Robert McPhee and son-in-law John Miller were jailed in 2018 after being found guilty of a number of offences including abduction and holding workers in servitude.

A confiscation hearing was held at the High Court in Edinburgh on Monday, which estimated the pair – aged 70 and 40 – benefited by around £220,000.

Orders have been made totalling £104,209, with £13,533 to be paid to their victims as compensation, while the rest will go to Cashback for Communities.

Jennifer Harrower, procurator fiscal for specialist casework, said: “The vulnerable men who were targeted and exploited were promised paid work, free food and board but McPhee and Miller did nothing but profit from their abuse.

“A proportion of the money recovered from McPhee and Miller will be paid to the victims, which it’s hoped will go some way to repairing the damage done to the workers.

“The Crown’s role does not stop at prosecution.

“Even after a conviction is secured, we will use the Proceeds of Crime legislation to confiscate funds from those who do not deserve them.”