SAFER Internet Day is today and helps promote the safe, responsible and positive use of digital technology for children and young people all across the UK.

This is an International day celebrated in over 100 countries with the theme: Together for a better internet. It is co-ordinated by the UK Safer Internet Centre: a partnership of three leading charities; Childnet, Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) and SWGfL.

The 2020 aim is to celebrate difference and help BT create a truly inclusive online world for all and will focus on how young people can manage their online identity e.g. facts or characteristics about you, how others perceive and interact with you, as well as how online services identify you.

Helping children navigate the internet needn’t be a nightmare. BT have teamed up with the experts at Internet Matters, the UK’s largest child online safety organisation, to give you simple advice to keep children safe.

The theme of ‘Together for a Better Internet’ is a critical one because it encourages people to work together to embrace today’s connected world. It’s an ambition BT shares.

Skills for Tomorrow is designed to help families build understanding and support their children to be safe online. The goal is to help 10m people, families and businesses make the most of tech and give them the skills they need for a brighter future.

Marc Allera, CEO Consumer, BT said: “At BT, we believe we can break down barriers and unlock huge potential for everyone – no matter who you are, where you live and how old you are – by helping provide people with the digital skills they need. We’re doing this through a tech training programme we call Skills for Tomorrow. Being safe online is a huge part of that, which is why BT is proud to support Safer Internet Day 2020.”

Professor Kerensa Jennings, BT Digital Impact Director said: “At BT, we want to help break down barriers so more people can make the most of life in the digital world. Part of that is helping parents feel more confident about supporting their children to navigate the opportunities and the challenges of the internet. Safer Internet Day is a great moment to talk about how vital conversations with kids can be, so we’re sharing tips and ideas for how to do that.

BT is committed to finding ways that customers and users can benefit from encryption without diluting free expression and also prioritising child safety.

Young people can do express themselves in many ways online,but it also gives parents lots of reasons to think carefully about how they are portraying themselves.

Youngsters should ask themselves some simple questions:

Are you being safe, kind, responsible, respectful?

Are you being someone online that you would be proud to be in real life?

Are you being mindful of who you are talking to and the possible consequences of the personal details and pictures you are sharing?

For more information, go online at www bt.com/skillsfortomorrow/parents

TOP TIPS

1 SET THEM UP SAFELY

Set the parental controls on your home broadband and set up safe search engines – just type ‘childfriendly search engines’ in your web browser. You can also turn on safe search settings in the likes of Google and YouTube.

2 TALK ABOUT IT

Be clear about boundaries, teach your children never to share personal info and don’t be afraid to tackle tricky subjects like cyberbullying and sexting. Explain online grooming and tell them never to meet people they’ve only met online.

3 EXPLORE TOGETHER

The internet is by and large an incredible place and an increasingly essential part of our lives. so chat to your children about what they’re doing online and ask them to show you.