It seems like two minutes since the Christmas holidays, but half term is here again — and you’re once again facing the dilemma of how to keep the kids entertained.

With the bad weather this week, outdoor activities are a no-go, so why not take a family trip to the theatre?

Disney’s The Lion King is currently showing at Edinburgh Playhouse, having dazzled over 100 million people worldwide. A firm favourite with audiences of all ages, see Simba’s iconic tale brought to life like never before in this majestic stage production.

With a stellar cast, incredible puppetry and an infectious soundtrack, seeing this incredible show is sure to be a highlight of their break.

For a sneak peek of what you can expect from The Lion King stage production, take a look at the behind the scenes clips below.

The Costumes

There are more than 200 incredible costumes in The Lion King, each inspired by African tradition. It takes a talented team to maintain the costumes, which includes no less than 22 intricately hand-beaded corsets.

The Choreography

The Lion King’s complex choreography beautifully brings Simba’s story to life. Physically demanding weekly dance classes ensure all routines are ready for the stage; take a sneak peek behind the scenes of one of these classes in the video below.

The Music

Each The Lion King show features two percussionists at either side of the stage, who use an array of instruments to bring the Serengeti to life. These talented musicians help create the show’s magical atmosphere; find out more about how it’s done in this behind the scenes clip.

Can’t wait to see the show for yourself? Best availability is on midweek tickets, although it’s best to book up early as the show is extremely popular.

The Lion King is showing at Edinburgh Playhouse until Saturday 18th April 2020.

