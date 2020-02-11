THE Scottish Government has been left isolated in opposing legislation intended to guarantee women free sanitary products.

The SNP and the Scottish Tories had been resisting a Bill introduced by Labour MSP Monica Lennon to end period poverty.

However acting Scottish Tory leader Jackson Carlaw, who is expected to win the contest to be full-time leader this Friday, has now swung behind the proposal.

In a Facebook live question and answer session, Mr Carlaw was asked if he would support Ms Lennon’s Period Products (Free Provision) (Scotland) Bill.

He replied: “I will actually. I think Monica Lennon has done a fantastic job in all of this.

“I’m not actually sure, given the progress that’s been already been made, that you would need a legislative solution.

“But if I’m elected leader I will sit down with Monica, because I know she has done fantastic work on this.

“So if Monica’s watching - Monica you’ve got it.”

Mr Carlaw’s backing comes just days after the SNP-Tory majority on Holyrood’s local government committee refused to endorse Ms Lennon’s Bill, which would put a duty on the Scottish Government to ensure free period products are available on a universal basis.

The committee said that, while the aim was admirable, the specific legislation was flawed.

In particular, the Tory and SNP MSPs said there was a lack of clarity on costs and “significant work” required by ministers to devise and develop such a scheme.

Ms Lennon’s Bill estimated costs at £10m a year, but the Government said it could be up to £24m.

SNP Ministers last month refused to back the legislation because of the issue, and said the Government had already taken targeted action to address period poverty.

Free period products are already available in secondary and primary schools across Scotland and in all 19 universities and 26 colleges, helping up to 400,000 students.

The Holyrood chamber is dues to vote on the general principles of the Bill later this month.

A defeat would kill the proposal off, but all the opposition parties combined outnumber the SNP, and so could help the Bill onto the next parliamentary stage, in committee.

Ms Lennon said: “The campaign has always had widespread support across the political divide and its encouraging that Jackson Carlaw is using his platform in the Scottish Tory leadership contest to confirm his support for the Bill.

“Parties that are serious about ensuring period dignity for all should be supporting the general principles of the Bill at Stage One.

“I hope SNP MSPs honour their own party policy and back the Bill.”