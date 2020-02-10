The new director-general of the BBC could be based in Glasgow, according to the official advert for the vacant post.

Tony Hall announced he would be stepping down from the role as head of the public broadcaster in the summer after almost seven years.

However, the advert seeking applicants for Lord Hall’s job suggests the successful candidate could be based in “any of the UK’s main BBC bases,” including those in Glasgow, Cardiff and Salford.

A “candidate brief” posted online on Monday states anyone wishing to take over at the corporation’s’ helm will have to deal with pressure from the political and media landscapes at a time when the “BBC is under unprecedented scrutiny over the breadth, quality, content and value of its services.”

It calls for a “proven ability to lead a significant organisation with national and international interests” and a track record of “fostering a creative environment”.

However, while leadership qualities are deemed “essential,” experience of making television or radio programmes is not.

The £450,000-per-year job demands “experience operating in the global business world” and “knowledge of the broadcasting and digital sectors” along with “sound editorial judgement.”

And while working from Glasgow is an option, the job advert does acknowledge running the BBC will “require substantial time in London, travel around the UK and occasional international travel.”

