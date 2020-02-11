AN independent Scotland in Europe would have to “mitigate” a new external border with England, Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed.

However, despite saying she wants an independence referendum later this year, the First Minister admitted the measures would not be known until at least 2021.

Ms Sturgeon was speaking at the European Policy Centre in Brussels.

SNP MSP Alex Neil last month warned Ms Sturgeon’s plan for an independent Scotland to rejoin the EU would create a hard border with England because of Brexit.

He said that prospect would scupper the Yes side’s chances of winning Indyref2 and said Scotland should avoid a customs border by joining the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) instead.

In a Q&A session after a speech, Ms Sturgeon was asked about the issue of a border being created between Scotland and England in the event of independence.

She said: “It’s not independence that threatens borders - it’s Brexit that does that, and it’s the approach to Brexit that is being taken.

“I’ll continue to argue for the relationship to be as close as possible.

“But, obviously, when we see where the UK/EU relationship ends up, then the Scottish Government can work out how we can mitigate that in a Scottish sense.”

Pamela Nash, head of Scotland in Union, said: “Rather than mitigate border checks, we can avoid them entirely by remaining in the UK.

“The reality is that Nicola Sturgeon’s plan to leave our largest trading partner and join the EU would risk a hard border.

“When 60 per cent of our trade is with the rest of the UK, compared to only 19% with the entire EU, border checks would be devastating for our economy and jobs.”

In her speech, Ms Sturgeon empahsis Scotland’s shared values with the EU, and her aim was for an independent Scotland to rejoin the bloc and void the damage of Brexit.

“There is genuine goodwill in the EU towards Scotland,” she said.

“We are leaving the EU at a time when we have never benefitted from it more, and we have never needed it more to achieve our ambitions.”

She said Holyrood would try to shadow EU standards after Brexit.

She said: “It is a way in which we can protect the health and well-being of people in Scotland, maintain the international reputation of businesses in Scotland and make it easier, when the time comes, as I believe it will, for Scotland to return to the EU.”