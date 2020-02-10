Rangers have aimed a swipe at 'journalists, pundits and the media' who they claim have trivialised 'racist abuse' allegedly suffered by striker Alfredo Morelos.

Police Scotland confirmed a schoolboy was reported over an alleged incident during Rangers' trip to Celtic Park on Sunday, December 29. Morelos was allegedly targeted for abuse and the club leapt to his defence.

A police statement read: "Police Scotland can confirm that a 12-year-old boy has been charged and reported in relation to racist chants directed at a ‎Rangers player at the Celtic v Rangers SPFL match on Sunday, December 29."

It comes in the wake of television pundit and former Hearts and Hibs midfielder Michael Stewart demanded, in a BBC Scotland radio broadcast, proof that the striker was targeted at Parkhead.

Now, in a published statement on their official club website, Rangers backed their player again and took aim at those they claim "trivialised" the alleged abuse of the Colombian. The club statement appears to reference Stewart as well as columns in quarters of the media.

"Perhaps there might be a bout of contrition and one or two may feel a pang of guilt now that the evidence some of them so loudly demanded is there in the form of this charge," the statement read.

"If enough of our media had been of a mind to treat the issue with the gravity required from the outset, as normally happens with these issues, there would have been none of the dismissive comments which have helped pollute social media, newspapers and broadcast platforms.

"Social media is, of course, largely lawless but some of the pieces written and broadcast around Alfredo Morelos in mainstream media were and remain disgraceful. He has been described as a waster, a cheat, an angry brat and one columnist/pundit actually wrote that if you can’t take the vitriol you are in the wrong city.

"The implication seems to be that the fault lies not with those who choose racism and abuse, but with a young immigrant who chose to come to our country. This is a deeply disturbing attitude and that it was actually expressed in a national newspaper defies belief."

Rangers PR chief Jim Traynor was also recently accused of "leaking stories" to sections of the press regarding the tampering of Morelos' car and its brakes. But the club statement also addresses this issue. "A river of negative and hurtful attention has been flowing towards the Morelos family without thought or concern for the individuals involved and the way they have been treated is shameful," the statement goes on.

"Especially vulgar is the manner in which claims of abuse, racist and sectarian, have been dismissed in some quarters – BBC Scotland in particular – where the overall situation has been mocked amid outrageous claims that Rangers were behind the leaking of certain stories. None of this shows our media and country in a good light.

"Perhaps now some people will take a long and honest look at themselves and who knows, they might even apologise, but all of this serves only to make Rangers even more committed to our Everyone Anyone campaign. We will not stop or slow our efforts to make Ibrox a place open and welcoming to all."

