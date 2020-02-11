MIDDLE class Scots will see hardly any benefit from the extra income tax they pay relative to their English counterparts, according to independent researchers at Holyrood.

The Scottish Parliament Information Centre (Spice) said only £46m of the £650m in higher taxes raised as a result of SNP policy choices for 2020/21 would actually be available to spend.

The rest would be lost under the complex cross-border funding formula that adjusts the Treasury’s block grant for devolved tax powers.

Spice also confirmed that, although a majority of taxpayers (56%) will pay less in Scotland, higher rate taxpayers earning more than £50,000 will pay a minimum of £1,500 extra in income tax.

Those earning below £27,000 will pay approximately £21 less per year on average.

The analysis of the draft budget, presented by public finance minister Kate Forbes, said the extra £650m in Scots taxes would be “almost entirely offset by the deduction to the Scottish budget via the block grant adjustment (BGA).

“Rather than generating an additional £650m for the Scottish budget, the different income tax policy is only just managing to offset the BGA.”

It said: "This is largely because of differences in earnings growth and the composition of taxpayers in Scotland compared to the rest of the UK.

"

For around half of Scottish taxpayers, income tax devolution has meant higher tax bills, but no additional spending power for the Scottish Budget."

The SNP Government said: “Scotland continues to have the fairest and most progressive income tax system in the UK, with more than half of taxpayers paying less income tax in Scotland than elsewhere in the UK and no Scottish taxpayer will pay more income tax in 2020-21 on their current income.”