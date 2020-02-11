A SCOTTISH football governing body has been urged to exercise social responsibility and use its influence to ban gambling advertising in Scottish football.

Inverclyde MP Ronnie Cowan, a leading member of a Westminster group probing the game’s gambling problem, told Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) chief Neil Doncaster yesterday that the £2 million-a-year revenue brought from a sponsorship deal with Ladbrokes was insufficient for the amount of promotion gambling gets in the game.

In August it emerged that Ladbrokes opted not to extend its five-year partnership with the SPFL which, when extended in 2017, was heralded as the biggest ever in Scottish football.

Betting firms sponsor the three main tournaments in the men’s game in Scotland, although all three deals expire at the end of this season. Several Scottish clubs also have betting companies as shirt sponsors.

Ladbrokes is one of several bookmakers who agreed in December to scale back its visibility in sport.

Mr Cowan, who is concerned about the looming “gambling and mental health crisis” in the sport says the SPFL should use the opportunity and its influence to curb gambling advertising in Scottish football

He believes that the Scottish football governing body is responsible for protecting young supporters from the “normalisation” of betting in football.

Brian Rice, the Hamilton Academical manager, revealed last month that he had reported his gambling addiction to the Scottish FA and had breached the governing body’s gambling rules in each of the past five seasons.

Betting companies are among the biggest sponsors and advertisers in the game despite the lives of thousands of fans also being impacted.

But Mr Cowan, the SNP MP and vice-chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Gambling Related Harm, said he was surprised at how little Scottish football was gaining from the Ladbrokes sponsorship. It amounts to around 5.5 per cent of all SPFL revenues.

“I am not saying that if they paid £20m that would make it OK,” he said. “There is no amount of money they would pay that would make it all right.

“I appreciate what they are saying that trying to attract sponsorship into Scottish football isn’t the easiest thing in the world to do, but for £2m, a gambling company has had an awful lot of coverage out of it.

“You go to the SPFL website to check out your local side’s fixtures and the first thing you see is an advert for Ladbrokes and when you find your team’s fixture, it talks about placing a bet.... I don’t want to see any advertising in the sport at all. I don’t think there is a need to physically see adverts promoting gambling in sporting grounds. He obviously doesn’t agree with that, but we are in the process now with Ladbrokes pulling back, that the gambling industry is having a long, hard look at itself.

“It is about social responsibility to the wider community and whether you understand the damage that it does.”

Betting and Gaming Council chairman Brigid Simmonds has said sponsorship in sport should be allowed but that the messaging should be responsible.

Mr Cowan now plans to have further talks with the Scottish Football Association.

Mr Doncaster said: “The meeting was a very welcome opportunity to explore a wide range of issues relating to gambling and its long-standing relationship with sport and wider society. We should remember that for very many Scottish football fans, betting on football is an enjoyable part of their match-day experience.

“From the early days of the football pools, and for many years since, betting has provided much-needed financial support to Scottish football.” Our sponsors are in the vanguard of efforts to promote responsible gambling in the UK.

He added: “We took the opportunity to explain the importance to all 42 SPFL clubs of our sponsors’ investment, and have agreed to follow up our previous meeting with Gamble Aware.”