SNOW and high winds brought travel chaos to Scotland as they blew in on the coat-tails of Storm Ciara.

The Queensferry Crossing was closed both ways last night after at least eight vehicles were struck by falling ice, but no injuries were reported.

Traffic Scotland said the situation would be monitored but it was “highly likely” the bridge would remain closed throughout rush hour today.

Four people were said to be lucky to be alive after being rescued from Ben Nevis during “horrendous” weather.

Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team found the group near the summit of the mountain at around 7.30pm.

The climbers, who were caught in blizzard conditions, had “no ice axes, no crampons and as far as we are aware no maps”. Three of them were wearing trainers in a wind chill of around -20C.

The Met Office issued yellow warnings for gales and wintry conditions across much of the country yesterday and today, with gusts of up to 60mph battering some areas.

Many roads were affected by snow, including the M74, A82, A835, A93 and A87. One woman was seriously injured in a crash between a lorry and two cars near Larkhall on the M74

The effects of the storm and the torrential rain which came with it were still being felt with dDozens of flood warnings and alerts were issued as waters rose in areas stretching from the Orkney isles to the Borders.

Heavy seas whipped up by gale force winds swelled towards the shore in many coastal parts while rivers engorged by the weekend’s downpours burst their banks and overflowed.

The rain was followed by falling temperatures, thunder, snow and high winds, hitting the rush hour traffic and disrupting rail journeys, flights and ferries.

It emerged that man died in Hampshire on Sunday after a tree fell on to his car as the fierce winds of Storm Ciara battered the whole UK.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency said it had issued 15 flood alerts and 63 flood warnings since the start of the bad weather.

Nigel Goody, SEPA’s duty flood manager, said: “Water levels are likely to continue to fall over the next 24 to 48 hours as the impacts of the colder weather and the snow showers start to take effect.

“There are still some areas in the Scottish Borders and Dumfries and Galloway where water is moving down the catchments. This may keep river levels high, but most are now dropping and we will continue to see the number of flood warnings fall as they are removed.”

Edinburgh Airport cancelled more than 80 flights due to the weather on Monday, while a plane was struck by lightning while berthed at Glasgow Airport.

Meanwhile, the Dornoch bridge was closed to high-sided vehicles with warnings in place elsewhere.

A response team has been set up at the Traffic Scotland National Control Centre in South Queensferry for the duration of the Met Office warnings to monitor conditions.

The Met Office stated: “Snow showers will occur, especially over high ground, giving slight accumulations of one to three centimetres above 150 metres and five to 10cm above 300 metres.

“Strong winds, gusting 50-60 mph, will lead to blizzard conditions at times and considerable drifting of lying

snow over high ground.”

Cross-border train services were hit due to severe flooding on the west coast mainline near Carlisle, with replacement buses in place between Carlisle and Glasgow.

The wintry weather also affected other train routes in Scotland, including the West Highland Line and Airdrie to Balloch, while buses replaced trains between Dumfries and Carlisle.

Heavy snow showers caused problems on some roads, with traffic restricted to one lane on the M90 at Kelty in Fife and blizzard conditions reported on the M74 at Beattock.

Elsewhere, more than a dozen ferry services were cancelled due to the high winds with others delayed or rescheduled.

Forecasters said strong winds could lead to blizzard conditions today while there may be up to 20cm of snow over the highest routes by this evening. Ice is expected to form as the temperature dips overnight.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said: “It’s going to stay very unsettled.

“We have got colder air coming through the UK and will be feeling a real drop in temperatures, with an increased risk of snow in northern parts of the UK and likely in Scotland.”