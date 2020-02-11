THE number of people diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in Scotland has increased by 40 per cent over a decade, according to a study.

Cases of people being found to have the condition rose from 190,772 to 267,615 between 2008 and 2018, research from Diabetes Scotland has discovered. There are also an estimated 26,347 people living with type 2 diabetes who have yet to be diagnosed, bringing the total number up to 293,962.

Angela Mitchell, national director of Diabetes Scotland, said: “Type 2 diabetes is an urgent public health crisis and solving it depends on decisive action led by both the UK and Scottish Governments, supported by industry and delivered across our society.

“We must create healthy environments which support people to make healthy choices.

“This includes mandating industry to make food and drinks healthier and addressing the marketing and promotion of foods.”

She added: “Almost two-thirds of the Scottish population is overweight, putting people at increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

“More than half of all cases of type 2 diabetes and the accompanying risk of developing devastating complications could be prevented or delayed if people are supported to maintain a healthy weight.

“We welcome the action from the Scottish Government in developing the Type 2 Diabetes Framework but we must ensure that there is long-term support people in Scotland to live healthier lives.

“There is no quick fix to tackle this so it’s imperative that there is joined-up action and clear leadership at all levels.”

People with type 2 diabetes are 50% more likely to die prematurely than those without the condition.

Heart disease is a common complication that can lead to an early death.

Those with the condition are two to two-and-a-half times more likely to suffer heart failure and twice as likely to have a heart attack.

Excessive weight is the single greatest risk factor associated with type 2, responsible for 80% to 85% of someone’s risk of developing the condition.

It has also been revealed the number of people living with all types of diabetes across the UK has risen by 100,000 on last year to 4.8 million.