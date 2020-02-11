Commuters heading across the Forth have been urged to plan an alternative route for their journeys on Tuesday morning after it was announced the Queensferry Crossing would remain closed due to falling ice caused by Storm Ciara.

The flagship £1.3 billion bridge initially closed to traffic on Monday evening following reports several vehicles were struck by frozen debris.

Traffic Scotland has now confirmed that the crossing would remain closed for the morning rush hour while inspections are carried out.

It means motorists now face a diversion via the A985 to the Kincardine Bridge and the M9 Southbound, and the reverse for Northbound traffic.

ScotRail will operate extra services across the Forth Rail Bridge to help with the closure, while Stagecoach are also running additional buses on the Forth Road Bridge to provide a route for commuters.

It is understood at least eight vehicles were hit by falling ice on the bridge on Monday, however no one was thought to be injured.

Speaking last night, Mark Arndt from bridge operator Amey said: “We are aware of eight vehicles that suffered damage due to falling ice and snow, however there have been no injuries reported.”

“We appreciate this closure will create disruption for drivers, however, we are asking drivers to use an alternative mode or route for their safety due to the continued weather conditions.”

The Met Office issued yellow warnings for gales and wintry conditions across much of the country yesterday and today, with gusts of up to 60mph battering some areas.