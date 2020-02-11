Forecasters have warned Scotland to brace for ‘blizzard conditions’ as the country continues to be battered by Storm Ciara.
A yellow weather warning will remain in place across most of Scotland on Tuesday, while several transport links - including the Queensferry Crossing - have been closed or suspended.
READ MORE: Queensferry Crossing could remain closed until Wednesday due to falling ice
The Met Office said windchill meant temperatures could feel up to seven degrees colder than listed.
A warning has also been issued for ice, with the temperature set to dip overnight.
Forecasters added strong winds could lead to blizzard conditions today while there may be up to 20cm of snow over the highest routes by this evening.
Do you want to know what Tuesday's weather has in store?— Met Office (@metoffice) February 10, 2020
Here's the 4-cast 👇👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/1hPXBgQLGj
Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said: “It’s going to stay very unsettled.
“We have got colder air coming through the UK and will be feeling a real drop in temperatures, with an increased risk of snow in northern parts of the UK and likely in Scotland.”
The Queensferry Crossing was closed on Monday evening after eight vehicles were struck by falling ice and is expected to remain shut off to traffic until Wednesday morning.
READ MORE: Falling ice and snow shuts Queensferry Crossing
Meanwhile, a lorry overturned and shed its load of timber on the M74 near Uddingston.
The Glasgow Times reported an ambulance attended "as a precaution" but it is believed there were no serious injuries.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.