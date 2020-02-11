Forecasters have warned Scotland to brace for ‘blizzard conditions’ as the country continues to be battered by Storm Ciara.

A yellow weather warning will remain in place across most of Scotland on Tuesday, while several transport links - including the Queensferry Crossing - have been closed or suspended.

The Met Office said windchill meant temperatures could feel up to seven degrees colder than listed.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for most of Scotland.

A warning has also been issued for ice, with the temperature set to dip overnight.

Forecasters added strong winds could lead to blizzard conditions today while there may be up to 20cm of snow over the highest routes by this evening.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said: “It’s going to stay very unsettled.

“We have got colder air coming through the UK and will be feeling a real drop in temperatures, with an increased risk of snow in northern parts of the UK and likely in Scotland.”

The Queensferry Crossing was closed on Monday evening after eight vehicles were struck by falling ice and is expected to remain shut off to traffic until Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, a lorry overturned and shed its load of timber on the M74 near Uddingston.

The Glasgow Times reported an ambulance attended "as a precaution" but it is believed there were no serious injuries.