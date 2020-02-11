An amber snow warning has been issued for parts of Southern Scotland - with forecasters predicting up to four inches could fall on Tuesday afternoon.

The Met Office alert said those in Dumfries and Galloway, parts of the Borders and South Lanarkshire should be aware of heavy snowfall between 2pm and 9pm.

Strong winds with gusts reaching up to 50mph and around 10cm (four inches) of snow could fall in the space of a few hours.

Forecasters also warned there was a “good chance” some rural communities could be cut off, while power cuts were “likely”.

It comes as Storm Ciara continues to batter Scotland, with a yellow weather warning in place across the country.

Several major transport links, including the Queensferry Crossing and M74 have been fully or partially closed due to the conditions.