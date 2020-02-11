Companies across Scotland are being urged to get their final nominations in for the s1Jobs awards, with the deadline fast approaching.

The annual ceremony honours firms of all sizes who are making their mark in the Scottish recruitment sector.

The awards, presented in association with esure and supported by Lidl, Gillespie People Solutions, Contract Scotland, CIPD, Anderson Knight, Badenoch + Clark, Blue Arrow, Diversity Scotland, Hays Travel, Volvo, Zonal Retail Data Systems, Drinks Reception and Table Gift partner Sophies Sparkle and Entertainment partner French Duncan celebrate those who have successfully created innovative recruitment campaigns, have an inspiring graduate programme or a dedicated HR team to get involved in the process.

However, businesses looking to have their name in lights have been encouraged to submit their nominations as soon as possible, with the window for entries closing on Thursday, February 13.

Recruitment Manager Angela Renfrew said: “esure are delighted to be the headline sponsor for the 2020 s1jobs Recruitment Awards. There’s only a few days left to enter, be sure you don’t miss out. There are several categories to choose from including Best Employer Brand and Best Digital Creative. We look forward to celebrating with everyone on the night.”

Alan Shave, Associate Director, Contract Scotland, added: "As a business that has spent 30 years hiring graduates and apprentices and seen them go on to have successful long-term careers with Contract Scotland, we’ve experienced first-hand how a successful graduate/apprenticeship strategy can positively impact a business’s growth plans, its results and its culture."

He added: "Given the impact those strategies can have, it feels only right that the hard work of those investing in new talent is recognised and rewarded."

"Those giving their time, effort and energy to identifying and developing the next generation of talent are hugely important to the industry and the economy and they deserve our recognition and our gratitude."

This year, the award categories include those highlighting success stories in employer engagement, digital creative, social media and employee development.

Awards are to be given out in 19 categories.

Badenoch + Clark will sponsor the award for Best Charity Employer, while the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) Scotland are supporting the prize for Learning and Development.

Meanwhile Lidl will sponsor all of the 'Best Recruitment Consultancy' awards for those with Scottish and international operations.

A third consultancy award will honour the 'best newcomer' to the industry.

Scott Miller, Badenoch + Clark Director said: “A last call for applications for the Best Charity Employer Award – are you a charity or not-for-profit organisation trailblazing with your approach to engaging and developing your people? If so, we’d love to hear from you and showcase how you’re making a difference in the sector.”

Lee Panglea, CIPD head of Scotland & Northern Ireland, added: “CIPD Scotland is delighted to be sponsoring the award for best L&D initiative. If you can demonstrate how investing in your employees is making a real difference to their skills, and in turn how this is having a positive impact on the success of your organisation, we would highly encourage you to enter.”

Adam Lisle, Head of Recruitment & Employer Brand, Lidl GB, said: "Will your recruitment team be raising the 'Best Recruitment Consultancy' award at this year's s1jobs Awards?"

"Definitely not if you haven't submitted your entry before Thursday 13th February, 2020. This is the perfect opportunity for you to showcase your team's successes and gain well-earned recognition for all your hard work."

Last year, Denholm Associates picked up the award for Best Recruitment Consultancy (Scottish operations), while Blue Arrow won the award for firms with UK and international operations.

Grant Hannah, Blue Arrow Operations Director, said: "With precious talent in short supply, nurturing diversity in all its forms is not only the right thing to do but is also great business."

"If you're proud of how you have achieved an inclusive culture for your business and the companies you recruit for, don't miss your chance to be recognised by future talent and customers for achieving higher performance, better business outcomes and being twice more likely to meet or exceed financial targets because of your fantastically, diverse and inclusive approach to staffing."

Catriona Dick, head of HR, Zonal Retail Data Systems, said: “Remember to submit your entry, this is the perfect opportunity for you to gain well-earned recognition for all your hard work.”

All entries can be submitted online via our dedicated event site: www.s1recruitmentawards.co.uk