Scotland is bracing itself for another weekend of wet and wild weather after forecasters confirmed a second named storm was set to lash the country in the space of a week.
The Met Office said Storm Dennis “would not be as severe” as Storm Ciara, but more strong winds and heavy rain are expected over Saturday and Sunday.
The system will develop in the North Atlantic before tracking eastwards towards the UK and Ireland over the coming days, passing to the north of Scotland on Saturday.
Over the weekend, gusts will widely reach in excess of 50mph across some inland areas, with winds of over 60mph possible over hills, coastal areas and exposed locations.
A yellow weather warning has been issued for parts of England and Wales, but no alerts are in place for Scotland as yet.
Steve Ramsdale, Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office said: “Another spell of very wet and windy weather is expected for Saturday, although Storm Dennis is currently not expected to be as severe as Ciara disruption is still likely.”
“Our confidence in the forecast means we have been able to issue severe weather warnings well in advance, giving people time to prepare for potential impacts of the storm.”
