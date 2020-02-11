A group of Aberdeen Labour councillors suspended after forming a coalition with the Conservatives have been out in the cold for 1,000 days.

The nine representatives, including council co-leader Jenny Laing, were rebuked by former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale following the local government elections of 2017 when they formed a partnership with the Tory group.

UK deputy leadership candidate Ian Murray and Scottish deputy leader hopeful Jackie Baillie have since called for their reinstatement.

Political rivals have also urged Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard to step in and bring the matter to a conclusion.

Scottish Labour has said it does not comment on ongoing disciplinary matters.

The councillors have been waiting for a decision from Labour’s ruling executive for almost three years.

SNP MSP Kevin Stewart, who represents Aberdeen Central, said: “Richard Leonard is failing in his duties as Labour leader – he is an embarrassment.

“We’ve now reached 1,000 days since these power-hungry councillors were suspended for ditching their principles to team up with the Tories – with no end to this sorry saga in sight.

“Labour might talk a good game on democracy and fighting Tory austerity but they can’t be taken seriously with top leadership candidates now lending their support to councillors who have propped up this right-wing Tory administration.

“It’s time for action. Will he back or sack these councillors? The people of Aberdeen deserve an answer.”