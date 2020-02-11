A group of Aberdeen Labour councillors suspended after forming a coalition with the Conservatives have been out in the cold for 1,000 days.
The nine representatives, including council co-leader Jenny Laing, were rebuked by former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale following the local government elections of 2017 when they formed a partnership with the Tory group.
UK deputy leadership candidate Ian Murray and Scottish deputy leader hopeful Jackie Baillie have since called for their reinstatement.
READ MORE: Suspended Aberdeen Labour councillors mull legal action
Political rivals have also urged Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard to step in and bring the matter to a conclusion.
Scottish Labour has said it does not comment on ongoing disciplinary matters.
The councillors have been waiting for a decision from Labour’s ruling executive for almost three years.
SNP MSP Kevin Stewart, who represents Aberdeen Central, said: “Richard Leonard is failing in his duties as Labour leader – he is an embarrassment.
READ MORE: 'Scottish Labour must become separate political party' - Monica Lennon
“We’ve now reached 1,000 days since these power-hungry councillors were suspended for ditching their principles to team up with the Tories – with no end to this sorry saga in sight.
“Labour might talk a good game on democracy and fighting Tory austerity but they can’t be taken seriously with top leadership candidates now lending their support to councillors who have propped up this right-wing Tory administration.
“It’s time for action. Will he back or sack these councillors? The people of Aberdeen deserve an answer.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment