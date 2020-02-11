Ex-Rangers star Billy Gilmour has been permanently added to Chelsea’s first-team setup.

The young midfielder confirmed manager Frank Lampard had taken him aside to deliver the good news personally after their 2-2 draw with Leicester City before the winter break.

“I went with the squad to Leicester and even though I wasn’t involved, the gaffer pulled me afterwards to tell me that after the winter break I’d be with the first-team permanently,” Gilmour beamed.

Chelsea also confirmed the news on social media earlier today. Their short statement read: “Billy Gilmour has officially moved into the first team building and will form part of Frank Lampard's senior squad going forward.”

Former Rangers kid Gilmour has been around the fringes of Lampard’s squad this season already, and even managed a handful of appearances in the first-team - including his Premier League debut against Sheffield United.

The 18-year-old departed Ibrox back in 2018 but remains one of Scottish football’s brightest prospects.