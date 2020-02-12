Mountain rescuers were part of a multi-agency response to save 12 people who got stranded in their vehicles in Dumfries and Galloway.
The alarm was raised about a number of cars which were stuck on the A702 Dalveen Pass, north of Durisdeer village, amid an amber warning for snow on Tuesday evening.
Moffat Mountain Rescue Team sent two off-road vehicles to the scene, battling through poor weather.
A total of 12 people were extracted from cars and ferried to safety in the team’s Land Rover.
The rescuers returned from the incident in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Meanwhile, Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue Team (TVMRT) also reported helping Police Scotland to recover a vehicle which had slipped off a road at a “remote location” in the Scottish Borders on Tuesday evening.
The emergency volunteers struggled through “extreme blizzards” on a 2.4-mile (4km) hike during the operation.
TVMRT said they escorted a number of people to safety amid “some of the harshest conditions” they have seen.
A yellow weather warning for ice and snow is in place across much of Scotland until 12pm on Wednesday.
The Met Office said there is a small chance of power cuts and some rural villages could be cut off.
It also warned that there could be some disruption on the roads as well as to air and rail travel.
The Queensferry Crossing remains shut, having been originally closed on Monday night following reports of vehicles being hit by falling ice.
A number of west coast ferry services have also been cancelled.
