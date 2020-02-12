A man has been charged with the murder of journalist Lyra McKee.

Ms McKee, 29, was shot dead by dissident republicans while observing rioting in Londonderry in April.

The New IRA said it carried out the killing.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said: “Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team have charged a 52-year-old man with the murder of 29-year-old journalist Lyra McKee, who was shot dead by terrorists in Derry/Londonderry on 18 April 2019.

“The man, from the city who was arrested by detectives yesterday and taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite, is also charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and professing to be a member of a proscribed organisation.”

He will appear at Londonderry Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.