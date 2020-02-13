THEY face an uncertain future as their numbers decline in the face of habitat loss, climate change and ever-present use of pesticides.

But now efforts to help the humble bumble bee and other insect species which pollinate Scotland's crops and garden plants are bearing fruit, according to the latest research.

A fresh report by Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH) says that "considerable progress" is being made to help bees, butterflies and other pollinators through projects and schemes designed to establish environments where they can thrive.

More than 30 different groups from the Orkney Isles to the Borders worked to deliver the latest phases of the Pollinator Strategy for Scotland, which has been put in place to help improve the prospects of the 4,000 species of bees, hoverflies, moths and beetles which can be found in the UK.

Bees are among the best-known pollinators in the UK

Pollinators are vital for biodiversity and also play an important role in agricultural sectors such as fruit farming and tomato growing.

The aim of the strategy is to make Scotland more pollinator-friendly by establishing wildflower meadows and other insect-friendly zones while also raising awareness about what the public can do to help.

Francesca Osowska, Chief Executive of SNH, said: “We’re pleased to report that considerable progress was made in 2019 towards making Scotland a more pollinator-friendly place due to the fantastic work of a wide range of organisations and individuals up and down the country.

“Transforming our towns and cities into greener and healthier spaces is good news for pollinators and people alike, and the clear message is that we can all do our bit to help pollinating insects thrive.

“No matter how big or small our own gardens and community spaces, if we take action to provide food and shelter for pollinators we can help these vital insects and in doing so ensure a nature-rich future for Scotland.”

Among the largest project covered by the report is the John Muir Pollinator Way, which seeks to establish insect habitats along the route of the 134 mile hiking path, which runs from the birthplace of John Muir in Dunbar, East Lothian on the east coast to Helensburgh in Argyll and Bute.

Wildflowers attract insects

Around 50 sites have been identified by the charity Buglife, and work is ongoing to transform them into wildflower meadows which will attract resident insect populations.

‘Pollinator Parks’ have also been created at six sites in Falkirk site by planting native wildflowers, plug plants and bulbs and leaving long, uncut grass to ensure the parks are sympathetic to nature.

Other schemes have seen grass verges beside motorways scattered with flowering plants, creating pollinator-friendly zones on golf courses and turning Edinburgh tenement rooftops into green gardens using planting boxes.

During the year dozens of new wildflower zones were established, with projects also working to create bee and bug houses, improve habitats, plant pollinator-friendly trees and shrubs and transform roadside verges, brownfield sites and railway routes.

The report also contains tips for members of the public who want to help provide food and shelter for pollinators, such as having garden plants which will flower between March and October - the key period for pollinators.

Butterflies also pollinate plants

Other advice includes raising snowdrops and crocuses instead of daffodils in the spring, planting window boxes if no garden space is available and using tubs to grow flowering herbs.

Gardeners are also urged to create an undisturbed wildflower patch or strip when they mow the lawn, and maintain hedgerows instead of fences.

Bumblebees often nest in the long grass at the base of flowering hedgerow,s which are a valuable food source. Those best for insect life are said to be flowering trees and shrubs such as Hazel, Willow, Blackthorn and Hawthorn.

Suzanne Burgess, Buglife Scotland Manager, said: "Buglife Scotland are proud to be working with SNH, partners and communities to enhance habitat for pollinators across Scotland. Habitat has been created and enhanced for pollinators along the entire route of The John Muir Way 'B-Line' and in other areas across Scotland.

"These meadow areas and habitat enhancements are creating areas for pollinators to move across our countryside. "

"These insect pollinators are vital in the pollination of our crops, fruits and wildflowers. Everyone can get involved to help our pollinators and watch them thrive."