DEREK Mackay has been stripped of an honorary position he held in the Boys’ Brigade after bombarding a schoolboy with inappropriate online messages.
The disgraced former Finance Secretary was honorary vice-president of the Paisley and District battalion and had attended events for years, dating back to his time as a councillor.
However, the organisation confirmed he has now been removed from the role following a review.
It follows Mr Mackay’s shock resignation last week after it emerged he had sent hundreds of messages to a 16-year-old schoolboy, including ones calling him “cute” and inviting him to dinner.
Acting BB chief executive Jonathan Eales previously said Mr Mackay, 42, was “not a volunteer youth leader within the Boys’ Brigade and has no active role working with our young people”.
He said: “He holds an honorary position in Paisley and District battalion which is restricted to being a supporter of our work. In light of recent allegations this will now be subject to review.”
Today, Mr Eales confirmed: “As a result of this review I can confirm Derek Mackay is no longer listed as an honorary vice president of Paisley and District battalion.”
The boy contacted by Mr Mackay has spoken to police, who are “assessing” the situation.
