Holyrood could be hit by industrial action if a pay dispute involving MSPs’ staff is not resolved, a union has said.

The GMB has said it will ballot its members if the proposed 1.4 per cent pay rise is not increased.

MSPs at Holyrood employ a variety of staff to help them in their role, including constituency case workers, parliamentary researchers and communications staff.

The Staff Costs Provision funding pool that MSPs use to pay their employees is to rise by 1.4 per cent, the GMB said.

It contrasted that rise with the three per cent pay increase that public-sector workers across Scotland will receive.

The union has now called an urgent meeting with Labour parliamentary staff for next week after Holyrood returns from recess.

It warned the Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body that staff could be balloted on industrial action if the matter is not resolved.

GMB Scotland organiser Keir Greenaway said: “MSPs’ staff are on the front-line of Scottish democracy, providing the vital link between the public and our elected representatives in Holyrood.

“What is the point in the Scottish Government setting a pay policy if the MSPs that agree it can’t pay it to their own staff?”

He added: “We’ll be meeting with our members to agree next steps but the corporate body should be in no doubt – if they push ahead with plans to cut staff pay we will ballot for industrial action.”

A Scottish Parliament spokesman said: “The SPCB are due to consider changes to the Staff Cost Provision for the upcoming financial year next month.”