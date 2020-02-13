Scotland has recorded its coldest night of the year as temperatures plummeted to -10.2C in parts of the North East.
Forecasters have issued a yellow weather warning for snow in parts of Southern Scotland after Braemar in Aberdeenshire recorded the year’s record low last night.
The Met Office said the biggest snowfalls were likely on higher ground but some were possible at lower levels.
Heavy, thundery #rain pushed northeastwards overnight with #snow for parts of northern England and southern Scotland.— Met Office (@metoffice) February 13, 2020
In northern Scotland it's been very #cold, with a low of -10.2 °C at Braemar, making it the coldest night of the year so far. pic.twitter.com/fBDkhGPnpY
The yellow warning is in place until 11am, but two primary schools in Dumfries and Galloway - Dunscore and Hutton - have been forced to close due to the conditions.
A band of rain, sleet and snow is set to sweep across large parts of the country, while ice and frost are set to affect the North.
It comes as Scotland prepares to brace itself for a second named storm of the year when Storm Dennis makes land on Saturday.
Forecasters said the weather front “would not be as severe” as Storm Ciara, but more strong winds and heavy rain are expected over the weekend.
