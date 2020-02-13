The man accused of murdering Lyra McKee is alleged to have committed a joint enterprise with an unknown gunman by picking up the cases of the bullets used to kill her, a court heard.

Paul McIntyre, 52, was remanded in custody at Londonderry Magistrates’ Court on Thursday after appearing charged with the murder of the journalist last April.

Police clashed with supporters of Mr McIntyre outsdie the court after they refused to move away from the door.

They held a number of placards claiming he was a "political hostage" and a "British scapegoat".

During a 50-minute hearing, defence lawyer Derwin Harvey said: “The allegation against Mr McIntyre is that Mr McIntyre is at this riot and a male shoots the gun and that Mr McIntyre, after the gun was shot, picks up the cases.”

The court heard a lengthy defence submission applying for bail, but the judge adjourned the hearing until he received further information from prosecution about the evidence linking McIntyre to the charges.

Mr Harvey said the case rested on a “snapshot” of low-quality mobile phone footage which the prosecution claims showed a man wearing clothing matching what his client was wearing earlier in the day.

McIntyre will next appear in court on February 27.