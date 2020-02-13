A new sign designed to ‘brighten up’ the entrance to the High Street of an Angus town has been mocked online - for its likeness to one outside a Nazi death camp.

The Royal Burgh of Arbroath Community Council spent around £22,000 on the ornate metal signage welcoming visitors to its main shopping thoroughfare.

But an image of the sign shared on Facebook was quickly criticised for resembling the entrance to the Auschwitz camp, which infamously bears the slogan “Work Makes You Free”.

Dundee’s Evening Telegraph reported funding for the sign came from a government drive called “community choices”.

The infamous sign at Auschwitz reads: "Work makes you free"

The Community Council posted a statement in response to complaints from residents about its location and cost, as well as the decision not to have it made by a local blacksmith.

A Facebook statement read: “The community council wanted to provide clarity to recent comments on Facebook regarding the Applegate sign.”

“The £22,000 cost of the sign, was not just for the sign itself. This figure is inclusive of the design and fabrication of the sign, planning permission, legal documents with both business and property owners.

“We were given professional advice for the chosen contractors and decided to go with them. The omission of any blacksmiths from Arbroath was not deliberate, nor a reflection on any individual or business. The chosen contractors are from the Angus burgh.”