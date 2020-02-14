The Herald today launches an online resource that aims to be a one-stop-shop for information about a condition that Alzheimer Scotland estimates affects around 90,000 Scots.

Our online dementia hub will include expert advice from Scotland’s leading voices on care, research, and drug treatments as well as tips on how to deal with the financial challenges associated with a dementia diagnosis.

It will also be a central point for all the stories we have covered as part of our Think Dementia campaign, with all content free to access.

A major part of that campaign, supported by our sister title the Glasgow Times, has been looking at the cost of care under the current framework. We support Alzheimer Scotland’s Fair Care campaign, which aims to see an end to the healthcare charges faced by patients in the advanced stages of the illness.

The hub will feature regular podcasts on a wide range of topics and invite readers to submit questions for experts to answer in live online clinics.

Live Clinic: Ask the experts: Dementia Q&A with Alzheimer Scotland

The first podcast, which is available today, deals with the care system, with contributions from Henry Simmons, chief executive of Alzheimer Scotland and a carer who had direct experience.

Podcast: Experts discuss the need for free advanced dementia care in Scotland

The subject is also highlighted in today’s news story highlighting the regional differences for care home fees.

We will work closely with our campaign partners, Alzheimer Scotland and Glasgow’s Golden Generation, to highlight the projects that are making a difference and helping people to live well.

Jim Pearson, director of Policy and Research from Alzheimer Scotland, said: “We applaud The Herald and Times for bringing vital attention to dementia by supporting our Fair Dementia Care campaign and welcome the creation of their new Dementia Hub to help inform readers on all aspects of dementia. We look forward to supporting Think Dementia across 2020.

“As Scotland’s national dementia charity, we provide a diverse range of dementia-specific activities, support and care for people across Scotland including a 24-Hour Freephone Helpline. Every day we support for and campaign for a dementia-friendly Scotland where nobody faces dementia alone."

Henry Ainslie, assistant editor at The Herald and campaign coordinator, said: “Since launching Think Dementia in October we have heard first hand the impact dementia is having on thousands of families across Scotland.

“The Think Dementia Hub will help provide them and other families in a similar position with support, information, and access to experts as they try to cope with the condition.

"We aim to play our part bu providing access to experts in our monthly podcasts and clinics, updates on the campaign and the latest developments in research, and also through the compelling stories told by people directly affected by dementia, letting them know they are not alone."

Lynsey Neilson, of Glasgow’s Golden Generation, said: “I am delighted to see the Herald, supported by the Glasgow Times, working to raise awareness of the condition and to ensure accurate support and information is easy to find and understand.”

The Think Dementia Hub will also feature section dedicated to Billy Against Dementia, the fund set up in memory of football legend Billy McNeill to raise funds for former players affected by dementia and their families.

Read More: Billy McNeill Fund to be launched to help ex-footballers affected by dementia

Read More: Billy McNeill family on his life, his legacy and pride over dementia fund

Visit the hub at heraldscotland.com/news/think-dementia.