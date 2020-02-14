SCOTS affected by dementia are being encouraged to support future generations struck by the disease .

The charity Alzheimer Scotland has launched a new campaign which aims to persuade more people to leave a gift in their will, to fund support and research projects.

An estimated 90,000 Scots are living with dementia and the number is expected to rise significantly with an increasingly ageing population.

Alison Mackenzie, 55, from Alford, Aberdeenshire, lost her mum Ina Ewen to dementia in 2009 and says she wanted to give something back to Alzheimer Scotland after receiving “crucial” support throughout her mother’s illness.

Alison, who works for domestic abuse charity Women’s Aid, said: “Mum was diagnosed with vascular dementia when she was 70.

“It was when we linked in with Alzheimer Scotland that I really started to take notice of the charity and what they provided for mum and more so what they offered us as carers.

“Dad and I attended carer support groups where we had the chance to talk to others and take part in activities.

“ I hope that by leaving a gift in my will, it will help support future families and Alzheimer Scotland and their commitments to research for a better future.”

Vanessa Rhazali, head of Central Fundraising from Alzheimer Scotland, said: “Legacy giving is hugely important.

“It’s people like Alison and her emotional story that are helping us to make a big impact on the lives of others. We want to help make Scotland the best place in the world to invest in research. And until then, we continue to provide compassion, care and local support.”

For more information go to www.alzscot.org/legacy